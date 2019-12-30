Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins will forgo his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday, two days after the Buckeyes fell to the Clemson Tigers, 29-23, in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Dear Ohio State, thank you for everything. Coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream. I’ve built relationships that will last me a lifetime at this great university. I’ve created bonds with my brothers on the teams for the past three years that will never be broken,” Dobbins wrote.

He averaged 6.7 yards a carry this season with 21 touchdowns. He also logged more than 2,000 rushing yards.

Dobbins thanked head coach Ryan Day, the training staff and OSU fans.

“The state of Ohio and the city of Columbus will always have a special place in my heart.”

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

