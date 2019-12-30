North Ridgeville firefighters practice using new pet oxygen masks on adorable cat named ‘Quinn’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — North Ridgeville firefighters practiced using their new pet oxygen masks on Monday.

And they had a special guest to help make the experience a little more realistic.

According to the department’s Facebook page, an adorable cat named Quinn was brought in for the demonstration.

“As part of a program called Project Breathe through Invisible Fence, we were provided with different sized oxygen masks for pets who have been exposed to smoke and fire conditions. We know how important pets are to their families, so we’re making sure to provide them with the best care we possibly can!” the department wrote in the post.

They thanked Invisible Fence for the donations as well as Quinn for lending a paw.