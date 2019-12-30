No arrests in road rage shooting on I-90; Euclid police seek witnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID – The case of a shooting on a busy highway has turned into a bigger mystery than police ever expected, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

A 36-year-old driver was shot in the face Dec. 19 on Interstate 90 in the middle of the afternoon. Police said they believe the shooting was an apparent road rage incident.

Euclid’s Police Lt. Mitch Houser said detectives have been working the case, but so far, they have just received one tip and it did not pan out.

“It’s an extremely violent act and with that type of person out in the public right now, who knows what else could happen,” Houser said.

Detectives said they believe the suspect was driving an older model, black Chevrolet Cruze or similar model. The vehicle has heavy window tint.

According to police reports, the suspect cut off the victim while driving on I-90. The two drivers pulled alongside one another and began verbally arguing as they traveled westbound. After the shooting, police said believe the suspect exited I-90 at East 200th Street

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the victim, a 36-year-old man from Bay Village, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He is now home and recovering.

“I really find it hard to believe that somebody didn’t see something whether or not if they just noticed a better description of the vehicle,” Houser said. “We could use any kind of information at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.