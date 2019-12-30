Mother of missing Port Clinton boy: ‘Just come home. Please.’

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a missing Port Clinton boy took to Facebook late Sunday to urge her son to come home.

In an emotional post, Heather Dilly wrote of Harley Dilly, who has been missing since Dec. 20, “I just want him home. I need him, I love him so much he is my little boy. I miss his hugs and him making me feel better.”

**WARNING: The following Facebook post contains language that some people may find offensive

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are now involved in the search for the 14-year-old.

Harley was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

Port Clinton police said they are getting tips from all over the United States.

“I have tried to protect him from all the pain in the world,” Heather Dilly wrote on Facebook. “But he is a teen and can’t always be a momma’s boy. I knew as he got older I would lose a little more of his attention but what I would give just to get that little bit now.”

Heather Dilly said she hasn’t cleaned his room and won’t put any of the family’s Christmas stuff away.

“He didn’t have his Christmas with us,” she wrote.

“I pray to God someone or whoever has him will see how loved he is and let him go safe and alive. I’m scared to death.”

She said her husband searches for their son in the middle of the night when he can’t sleep. She also said she’s trying to stay strong for her younger son.

“And now Roary is going around saying someone took my brother… to other kids,” Heather Dilly wrote.

She also addressed those that “assume to know everything.”

“People say I’m a horrible mom for not speaking and showing emotion as much as my parents but they don’t know I needed to be medicated because they were afraid what would happen to me and I don’t want to die again,” she wrote. “What if the next time I don’t wake up and I can’t see my son come home. People are so [expletive] cruel.”

“Harley if you see this… please please come home, call someone, let us know you are alive and safe,” she wrote.

“I leave my door open and stare outside looking at the road, the alley, the cars going by… are you in there, can you see us. What if [sic] all the online and tv isn’t reaching you. You’ve been gone and NO one has seen you… where are you? Momma loves you… every night I sit on couch and try to stay awake for you… Just come home. Please.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419)734-3121 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. There is a reward for tips leading to his return.

In two separate posts to Facebook Sunday, the Port Clinton Police Department said there was no information that Harley Dilly was abducted or injured.

And Chief Robert Hickman said his agency had no “Private Investigators” working with the department. He said some may have volunteered, but had not been requested to help.

He said anyone assisting the Port Clinton Police Department with the investigation “should have proper law enforcement credentials.” He said anyone with questions should call the police department at (419) 734-3121.