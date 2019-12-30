Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Kristian Maxwell-Melton, 16, was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Cleveland Heights.

That morning, her foster mom dropped her off at school, and witnesses said she crossed the street and got into a gold sedan that headed west on cedar road.

Police aren't sure who was driving that car.

Melton was last seek wearing a silver puffy jacket, a white hoodie and dark leggings. She had on a multi-colored headband and colorful boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department's Detective Robinson at 216-321-1234.

