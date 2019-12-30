Man gets 20 years for shooting UPS driver in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A man will spend 20 to 25 and a half years in prison for shooting a UPS driver in Cleveland.

Joel Parker, 42, was sentenced on Monday on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Parker robbed Timothy Marks near East 55th Street and Scovill Avenue on Oct. 1. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said he pointed a shotgun at the UPS driver and demanded money. Marks handed over cash, then locked himself in the truck and called 911.

That's when Parker shot into the truck, prosecutors said. He shot Marks several times and threatened to keep shooting unless he opened the door and and gave him more money.

Officers found Parker calmly walking away from the scene.

“This was a wholly unprovoked, cold-blooded attack upon a man simply trying to do his job,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Monday. “This long prison sentence is rightfully deserved.”

