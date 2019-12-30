Fox 8 Jukebox: Tropidelic

December 30, 2019
CLEVELAND, Oh --Tropidelic is a 6-piece band from Cleveland that dishes out a high-energy mix of reggae, hip-hop and funk music. The band has a sold-out show at the Cleveland House of Blues and then head back on the road with shows all across the United States. Tropidelic recently released a new EP called Flyover Renaissance. Click here to learn more about the band Tropidelic and see their tour schedule.

