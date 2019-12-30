CLEVELAND, Oh --Tropidelic is a 6-piece band from Cleveland that dishes out a high-energy mix of reggae, hip-hop and funk music. The band has a sold-out show at the Cleveland House of Blues and then head back on the road with shows all across the United States. Tropidelic recently released a new EP called Flyover Renaissance. Click here to learn more about the band Tropidelic and see their tour schedule.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tropidelic
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Yosemite Slim
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers
-
FOX 8 Jukebox: Jul Big Green
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project
-
Fox Jukebox: The Vindys
-
Fox Jukebox: Horns and Things
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood Schools Holiday Strings
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Heights High School Gospel Choir
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Coast Men’s Chorus
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beaumont High School’s Voices of Harmony
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Olympic Brass