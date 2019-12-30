× Cuyahoga County names chief of special operations who will oversee management of opioid settlement funds

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The county’s former chief public safety and justice officer has been named the chief of special operations, focusing on the disbursement of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds.

According to a release, Brandy Carney’s first assignment is to oversee the management of the $100 million in opioid settlement funds. She will be working with the organizations that received the initial funds and will develop metrics to measure a funded program’s success.

She is working to develop a strategy for the second round of monies.

According to the release, “Her overall goal is to develop a strategy that will be a game-changer and not just maintain the status quo—which thus far has not solved the crisis. ”

She will also oversee the development of the county’s new diversion center.

“Brandy is the perfect person to take on this new, important role at the County,” County Executive Armond Budish said in a release. “We need someone devoted to overseeing the appropriate use of the $100 million of opioid funds and collaborating with our partners to make sure needs are met across the board, and there is no one better to do this work. I am excited to see the positive impact Brandy can have for our county in this position.”