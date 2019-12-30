Cleveland sports community mourns former Browns reporter who was killed in plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The local sports community is mourning the loss of 30-year-old Carley McCord, a former reporter for the Cleveland Browns and on-air personality.

McCord was one of five people killed in a plane crash Saturday traveling from LaFayette to Atlanta to watch LSU play in the Peach Bowl. She is the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“She did so much for women in sports, she did so much stuff for everybody. She kept in touch with me, kept in touch with my kids,” said Glenn Anderson, afternoon drive-time host of Star 102. Anderson worked with Carley on the morning show during her time in Cleveland.

“It was one of those things. If you were in Carley’s tribe, you were always in Carley’s tribe. And she would do anything for you,” Anderson said.

McCord started her broadcast journalism career in Cleveland, where she worked in radio and as an in-house reporter for the Browns.

“I used to walk her into work every single morning. And to this day, her mom would always thank me for doing that and taking care of her daughter. I formed a really good relationship with her family, as well,” Anderson said.

“She knew how to go about the business respectfully, she knew how to protect sources. She was really good at what she did. That’s what makes it so tragic. She had a bright future,” said Ken Carman, with 92.3 The Fan.

McCord was a rising star in the industry. She went on to become a freelance sideline and sports reporter for networks like ESPN3 and WDSU-TV.

“She was always great with a compliment, great with a story and great with a smile,” Carman said.

And she had much to smile about. Her dream job, her dream husband and back at home in Louisiana.

“She is somebody that loved really hard, really hard. And I was lucky to be a recipient of that,” Anderson said.