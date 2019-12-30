× Cleveland police searching for missing pregnant woman who may be endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a missing pregnant woman who is believed to be endangered.

According to police, Keana Coker, 36, of Cleveland, was reported missing by her mother on Monday. She was last seen on Dec. 27, when Coker came home to grab a child support card.

Coker told her mother she was going to Save-A-Lot to get a pop. On Dec. 28, the mother got a text from Coker saying she was at the casino trying to make money, police reports state, and that she would be home soon.

Coker was with a male friend named Anthony. Coker’s mother said she is pregnant. She’s had problems with drugs and alcohol and has been sober for two months, the mother said, and she’s never gone missing before.

Coker is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.