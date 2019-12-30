Cleveland police search for missing man
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 58-year-old man.
Bruno Collins was last seen leaving his niece’s home on Eliot Avenue on Christmas Eve, according to the police report.
He was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy with licence plate HVY 5701, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirts and gray jogging pants. Collins is 5 foot 9 and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.