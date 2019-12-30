Cleveland Browns players react to team’s performance, search for new head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns players reacted to their season and the firing of former Coach Freddie Kitchens during media availability in the team’s locker room Monday.

Kitchens’ firing was announced following the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

While many fans believe Kitchens showed his inexperience as a head coach with some questionable play calling, others believe the players have to share some of the blame for this season’s 6-10 record. The players reflected on that and what could have been done differently.

“We this year relied on plays and not players as much, especially on the offense side of the ball, and that’s things we can all get better at,” said WR Jarvis Landry. “What we have in the locker room from a talent standpoint, guys having another year of experience under our belt…ownership is going to look for somebody that can lead in it in the right direction.”

The team finished with three straight losses. They beat the Ravens, the Steelers and the Bengals earlier in the season, then lost to all three division rivals in their second meeting with each team.

It was a season with a lot of lofty expectations, and as the players packed up, they knew they failed to meet those expectations.

“You saw flashes of things we could do…but we turned the ball too many times, we had too many negative plays, we weren’t consistent enough. and that’s also on the players we have to go out there and do our job,” said guard Joel Bitonio.

When asked if the team needs a coach with more experience, Landry said, “I think it can help.”

“I trust the ownership,” said Landry. “I trust Mr. Dorsey and everyone upstairs to go out and find the right guy for this organization.”

