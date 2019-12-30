Cleveland Browns announce 2020 opponents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just hours after firing head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Cleveland Browns have announced their 2020 opponents.

Four of the teams made the playoffs this season.

The Browns will host the Colts and Texans from the AFC South, the Eagles and Redskins from the NFC East and the Raiders from the AFC West. They’ll be on the road for games against the Jaguars and Titans from the AFC South, Cowboys and Giants from the NFC South and the Jets from the AFC East. They’ll play twice at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Full details will be released in the spring.

