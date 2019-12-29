Washington state school district tells students not to return from winter break without vaccines

SEATTLE, Wa. (WJW) — Thousands of students in Washington state have been told they can’t return to school after winter break if they don’t get required vaccinations.

According to KOMO, Seattle Public School District sent letters to 2,274 students last Tuesday stating they would be kept out of school on January 8 if they don’t meet their vaccination requirements.

District officials say state law requires them to exclude these students, emphasizing that they would be excluded in any district throughout the state, not just the Seattle Public School District.

The law, which was passed earlier this year after a measles outbreak, removed ‘personal preference’ as an exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. Now, only ‘religious’ and ‘medical’ exemptions are allowed.

In an effort to help students get their vaccinations and prevent them from missing any class, the district is hosting free vaccination clinics.

School officials hope free immunizations will encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.