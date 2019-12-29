Sunday Forecast: Lots of rain, warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of 2019 ends soggy. Lots of rain is expected, perhaps over an inch and a half over some backyards.

The system itself is looking to be lagging a little slower so except rain to exit by Monday morning. A lot more rain in the forecast than snow, however, we’ll still be warm and near 60!

A strong cold front moves in Monday morning, bringing big changes as we wrap up 2019. A wintry mix on New Year's Eve could bring an inch or less of snow. As colder air closes in, lake effect snow sets up in the snowbelt as we ring in the New Year. Stay tuned for the latest snow forecast.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

