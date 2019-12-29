Strong cold front moves in Monday morning, temps drop to the 40s

Posted 7:32 pm, December 29, 2019
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of 2019 ends soggy. Lots of rain is expected, perhaps over an inch and a half over some backyards.

The system itself is looking to be lagging a little slower so expect rain to exit by Monday morning. A lot more rain in the forecast than snow, however we’ll still be warm as temps climb well into the 50s to near 60 degrees!

Here’s a look at one of the computer models and the amount of rain still to come:

The timing of the rain will come back tonight and give us another soaking, even the possibility of thunder!

 

A strong cold front moves in Monday morning, bringing a notable temperature shift. Highs will occur around midnight, then temps decline into the lower 40s by afternoon.

Maps in motion showing the cold front coming through tomorrow, followed by a secondary system. There could be a slushy, slick coating of snow Tuesday (New Year's Eve). However, drier air filters over the Great Lakes as we head into 2020.

Snow totals for Tuesday: It’ll be a wintry mix and likely won't be this much:

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

