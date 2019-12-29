× Sister Corita hospitalized after apparent heart attack, St. Augustine’s says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sister Corita Ambro is in the hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.

According to Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, medical officials are conducting tests to determine what is wrong.

She is doing well but remains in the hospital for the time being.

The church says Sister Corita thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Last year, Sister Corita retired after spending 48 years feeding millions of meals to the homeless at Saint Augustine’s. Even though she retired, the meals program she started continues.

Sister Corita also raised 35 children, mostly teens from troubled homes.