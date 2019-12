OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) — The Portage County Sherriff’s Office is asking residents to be on alert for a missing Oklahoma boy who may be traveling to the area.

Authorities say Joseph Ellison, 16, went missing from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 16.

They believe he may travel to Garrettsville, Ohio or Matoaka, West Virginia.

Ellison is 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-5100.