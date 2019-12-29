LIVE VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Two people are dead and another injured after a shooting at a church in Texas.

According to CBSDFW, the shooting happened Sunday morning at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County, which is located west of Fort Worth.

Witnesses on scene told the news outlet that the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion, prompting another parishioner to take him down.

Two men died reportedly from their injuries and another man was critically injured. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The status of the gunman is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.