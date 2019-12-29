× Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season with the team.

The announcement was made following the Browns loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who secured the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with just two wins.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach. Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed,” said Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

General Manager John Dorsey also issued a statement on his departure.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success,” said Dorsey.

Kitchens ascended quickly in the Browns organization, beginning as the running backs coach to start the season. Following the firings of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Kitchens landed the role of offensive coordinator. He was named head coach on Jan. 12.

Kitchens, the ninth full-time head coach since 1999, went 6-10 in his first season.

The year started with hope and hype. The Browns were coming off a handful of wins after turning last season around with charismatic quarterback Baker Mayfield. Plus, Cleveland boosted the exciting wide receiver tandem of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kitchens appeared overwhelmed at times. He struggled with clock management, as well as calling plays and getting key player on the field in crucial situations. That took the Browns out of several games. In addition, the team clearly lacked discipline, from a high number of penalties in the initial games to the on-field brawl during the Browns-Steelers game on Nov. 14.

