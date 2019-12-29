Family robbed after home destroyed in fire on Christmas, deputies say

OUTDALE, Ore. (WJW) — An Oregon family who lost their home in a fire on Christmas is now dealing with another tragedy.

According to KPTV, Brandy Nix said thieves keep breaking into the property and trying to steal whatever they can find.

“I try to do everything with a positive intent, obviously they needed something that was in here, but I can’t wrap my mind about the type of person that would do something like this,” homeowner Brandy Nix said in an interview. “I don’t know how you break into someone’s house that has been through this. I just don’t get it.”

Deputies are now investigating the case.

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe page for help.