Nearly 3K without power in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 3,000 people are without power in Lorain County Sunday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage is currently impacting 2,895 residents.

The cities of Lorain and Amherst Township have the largest numbers of outages.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

You can check the outage map here.