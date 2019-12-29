× Massillon police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Massillon police are searching for Parris Hopson who went missing on Christmas.

According to the department, the 26-year-old is from Columbus and was visiting family in Massillon.

No one has seen or heard from her. She reportedly left behind her cellphone and bank cards.

Family and friends have put up flyers around town as well asking for help.

If anyone sees her, please call the Massillon Police Department tipline at 330-830-1735, press option 7.