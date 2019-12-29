‘I am going to show up and do my job’: Freddie Kitchens unfazed by rumors he’s on chopping block

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch the video above to see former Browns running back Greg Pruitt's take on Kitchens.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns ended the season on a low note losing their final game against the Bengals, who had only won one game prior to Sunday's match up.

And it didn't long for fans to start weighing in on Head Coach Freddie Kitchens' future with the team.

Many took to social media calling for him to be fired using the hashtag #firefreddie.

The #Browns have two 1,000 yard receivers and the NFL’s leading rusher yet are a 6-10 football team. That’s coaching. #FireFreddie — Shawn Nelson (@Shawn_Nelson_) December 29, 2019

We need one of those ‘Browns QB’s since 1999’ jerseys but with Head Coaches. #CLEvsCIN #Browns #FireFreddie — Jim Moran (@jimmoran17) December 29, 2019

Despite the criticism, Coach Kitchens seems to be unfazed. After the game, he told reporters he's going to show up tomorrow and do his job.

"They have not given me any indication of anything else. I don't think Mr. Jimmy and Dee -- they just want me to do my job and that's what I'm going to do," he said. "I seriously don't want to get into speculation because I have not been told anything."

HC Freddie Kitchens at the podium https://t.co/dqh85XbVbB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019

He admitted that sometimes he felt he did a good job and other times he didn't and went on to say "I'll learn from my mistakes."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was also asked about Kitchens' fate and noted that it's not fair to blame one person.

"He truly cares about his players and putting them in the best position to win. It's not an ego thing for him. He wants us to be successful and we haven't had the success we wanted, so everybody is frustrated," he said. "A lot of the blame gets put everywhere, but it should be shared throughout this franchise not just our locker room. So it's stuff that we have to address and whatever happens happens, we roll with the punches."

QB Baker Mayfield at the podium https://t.co/iOyvT1hYqF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019

Click here for continuing coverage on the Browns.