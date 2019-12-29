Fans react to Freddie’s firing: ‘Cycle of hope begins again’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) -- Reaction to Freddie Kitchens' firing came in fast on social media Sunday night.

Kitchens was let go after one season with the team. The firing came just hours after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Many fans seemed to think his firing was the right decision. Brad tweeted, "I like #freddiekitchens & I think he has a chance to be a decent Ocoordinator or head coach in the future...BUT, he was the wrong guy for this job..."

Gabe wrote, "Freddie Kitchens was 100% the problem. Who’s next though? Does anybody want to deal with that circus?"

A Browns fan named Dan is staying positive. "And with the firing of Freddie Kitchens the cycle of hope begins again. As a Browns fan of over 30 years, it's a rinse and repeat type of existence. But.. you cant change your #NFL DNA. Go @Browns. Please get it right this time!"

Continuous poor play calling and time mismanagement led to the demise of Freddie Kitchens. It was only a matter of time folks. Haslam & Dorsey need to be held accountable for their contributions to the instability of this franchise. Attitude reflects leadership. #Browns — April Lynn (@AVelotta27) December 30, 2019

Clearly, was way over his head as HC but I have to congratulate #FreddieKitchens for landing th job in th 1st place. Really special achievement being Head Coach in ⁦@NFL⁩ even if for one season. Hopefully @Browns get it right this next time 🤞😒 https://t.co/Jm04h0yBuX — JD Wilson (@JDWilsonLive) December 30, 2019

BUH BYE Freddie Kitchens. Correct move for the #Browns — Scott Allen (@azsportsguy) December 30, 2019

I liked the Freddie Kitchens hire when it happened. I was rooting for him since day 1. He wasn't the only one to blame for this disappointing season, but it was very apparent he was in over his head as head coach. I hope he lands on his feet, but the #Browns needed to move on. — Drew Kerry (@FunkSurrogate) December 30, 2019

.@browns ONLY need to be looking at EXPERIENCED head coaches who can bring discipline and order to the team. I swear if we hire Urban Meyer and launch another experiment I’m done. #freddiekitchens #CLEvsCIN — Jeff Janas (@JeffJanas) December 30, 2019

And with the firing of Freddie Kitchens the cycle of hope begins again. As a Browns fan of over 30 years, it's a rinse and repeat type of existence. But.. you cant change your #NFL DNA. Go @Browns. Please get it right this time! — Dan Gorman (@GDanArtist) December 30, 2019

Freddie kitchens first one gone who next 👀 — No Cap🔮 (@TWandAtruTH) December 30, 2019