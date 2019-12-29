Fans react to Freddie’s firing: ‘Cycle of hope begins again’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) -- Reaction to Freddie Kitchens' firing came in fast on social media Sunday night.
Kitchens was let go after one season with the team. The firing came just hours after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.
Many fans seemed to think his firing was the right decision. Brad tweeted, "I like #freddiekitchens & I think he has a chance to be a decent Ocoordinator or head coach in the future...BUT, he was the wrong guy for this job..."
Gabe wrote, "Freddie Kitchens was 100% the problem. Who’s next though? Does anybody want to deal with that circus?"
A Browns fan named Dan is staying positive. "And with the firing of Freddie Kitchens the cycle of hope begins again. As a Browns fan of over 30 years, it's a rinse and repeat type of existence. But.. you cant change your #NFL DNA. Go @Browns. Please get it right this time!"
