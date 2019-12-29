Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens

Fans react to Freddie’s firing: ‘Cycle of hope begins again’

Posted 9:17 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34PM, December 29, 2019
Data pix.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) -- Reaction to Freddie Kitchens' firing came in fast on social media Sunday night.

Kitchens was let go after one season with the team. The firing came just hours after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

**Read more, here**

Many fans seemed to think his firing was the right decision. Brad tweeted, "I like & I think he has a chance to be a decent Ocoordinator or head coach in the future...BUT, he was the wrong guy for this job..."

Related Story
‘I am going to show up and do my job’: Freddie Kitchens unfazed by rumors he’s on chopping block

Gabe wrote, "Freddie Kitchens was 100% the problem. Who’s next though? Does anybody want to deal with that circus?"

A Browns fan named Dan is staying positive. "And with the firing of Freddie Kitchens the cycle of hope begins again. As a Browns fan of over 30 years, it's a rinse and repeat type of existence. But.. you cant change your DNA. Go @Browns. Please get it right this time!"

**Check out more social media reaction, below, and let us know: Do you think it was the right decision?**

**Continuing coverage on Freddie Kitchens**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.