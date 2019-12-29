Dog shoved out of car on Christmas Eve looking for loving home, Ashtabula County APL says

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog who was shoved out of a car on Christmas Eve in Ashtabula County is looking for his furever family.

According to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective Leauge, a good Samaritan stopped after seeing the pup and took him to the shelter.

Rio, as he is now called, is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd and in need of a good home.

The shelter says Australian Shepherds are very active and love to keep busy so they can burn off energy. Rio will need a family that can keep him entertained.

He also reportedly has a cute tail wag that occurs whenever he gets excited.

He’s very sweet and loves to be near people.

Anyone interested in adding Rio to their family should contact the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.