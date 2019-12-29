Cat recovering after getting shot by arrow in Tuscarawas County, deputies looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Warning: The details and images in this story may be upsetting for some readers.***

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Deputies in Tuscarawas County are looking for the person who shot a cat with an arrow.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home in Goshen Township, just outside of New Philadelphia.

Bridget Bolon says her 12-year-old son found Tigger when he heard a scratching noise from the arrow outside the garage door and immediately called his mom.

"He was distraught. Just hearing his voice made me want to cry," she said.

Bolon and her boyfriend rushed home to find Tigger on the kitchen floor with the arrow through his hind leg area.

"We had to cut the arrow to stabilize the arrow to keep it from moving too much because the hole was just gaping," she remembered.

The cat was seriously hurt and rushed to the vet for emergency surgery.

"He just laid on my lap and laid his head against my chest," she said.

Tigger is now in stable condition.

"We appreciate everyone that helped. It`s been wonderful knowing the people do care," said Bolon.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said they are considering all options but have no leads at this time.

"We're very concerned about the possibility that if somebody thought this was funny, that there could be more," he said.

He said this is a priority and acknowledges while there is a possibility it was accidental, it could be more malicious in intent.

"Certainly if we find out it was intentional abuse we would be asking for criminal charges from a prosecutor on that," he said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-339-2000. You can remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cat's medical bills.

39.236947 -84.164616