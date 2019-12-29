× Battle of Ohio: Browns, Bengals face off in final game of the season

CINCINNATI (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (6-9) close out the year by playing the Bengals who have only won one game this season.

The Browns head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in a battle of Ohio that caps off disappointing seasons for both teams.

The Browns’ 6-9 record is a far cry from the playoff hopes so many people had for this team. Last week’s loss to the Ravens guaranteed Cleveland a losing season for a 12th straight year.

Cincinnati will end the season with the year’s worst record, even if they beat the Browns on Sunday. They have already claimed the top pick in next year’s draft. There’s speculation the Bengals might pick Heisman winner Joe Burrow of LSU.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice Friday due to unspecified illness. He is questionable for Sunday’s season finale.

Meanwhile, Browns running back Nick Chubb is looking to secure the NFL rushing championship Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium while he faces off against AFC North rival Joe Mixon.

Chubb, a second-round pick in 2018, is leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,453. He only needs 92 yards to have the best season by a Cleveland back since Jim Brown in 1965. His rushing total currently ranks as the fourth-most in team history. He has added eight rushing touchdowns and seven 100-yard rushing games this season and ranks second in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,730.

Of course, there is plenty of speculation about the future of Head Coach Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens previously said he has not asked for assurance that he will be back for a second season, saying he got assurance when he got hired. He says his total focus right now is on the present and the upcoming game.

You can watch the final Cleveland Browns game of the season Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.