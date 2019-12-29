× Alabama man charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking 22 of his infant daughter’s ribs

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WJW) — An Alabama man was arrested after police say he broke 22 of his infant daughter’s ribs.

According to WBMA, Dashun Montae Bush, 19, was arrested last Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

His three-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital earlier this month by her mother. Medical officials determined that she had suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and 22 broken ribs. All of her injuries were in different stages of healing.

Court records obtained by WBMA state that the infant’s injuries were caused on multiple occasions.

Bush was booked in the Shelby County Jail and released the same day on a $60,000 bond.

He is prohibited from having contact with his daughter.