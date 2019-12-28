Tucarawas County deputies looking for suspect who shot cat with an arrow

***Warning: The details and images in this story may be upsetting for some readers.***

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Deputies in Tuscarawas County are looking for the person who shot a cat with an arrow.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home in Goshen Township, just outside of New Philadelphia.

The cat was seriously hurt and rushed to the vet for emergency surgery.

It’s unclear how the animal is doing now.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 330-339-2000. You can remain anonymous.

