Truck hauling oversized load breaks power lines, sends transformers crashing to ground in Alliance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — An oversized load broke two power poles and sent three transformers crashing to the ground in Alliance on Friday morning.

The Alliance Fire Department was called to the 2000 block of State Street, in front of Uptown Auto, after a truck, carrying an oversized load, had become ensnared in power lines, causing damage to poles and transformers.

Power was lost in the area for a few hours. It has since been restored.

State Street was closed between Sawburg Road and Schubert Avenue until approximately 2 p.m. while officials cleaned up the area.

Alliance fire says no injuries were reported.