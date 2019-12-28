× Tips to keep your pets safe on New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The countdown to 2020 has begun, but before you head to your New Year’s Eve festivities, you may want to consider the safety of your pets.

The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center has some tips that can help your pet have a fun and safe start to the new decade.

Keep an eye on alcohol and other poisonous substances. The ASPCA says a large number of pets get into alcohol on NYE. Alcohol consumption in pets can lead to depression, unsteady walking, vomiting, and in severe cases, a serious drop in blood pressure and body temperature. In fact, just one mixed drink can be fatal for a small dog, so it’s important to keep your booze and other poisonous treats out of paws reach. Be cautious of fireworks. New Year’s Eve can be quite a noisemaker. Pet owners should make sure their fur baby has a safe and comfortable place to go when fireworks go off. You should also be wary of poppers, noisemakers and explosives that may be on the ground either before or after a fireworks demonstration; you do not want your pet to eat these items. Secure your home. Your pet may be home alone while you head out to your evening celebrations. Make sure your pet is comfortable and feels safe before you leave. Make sure all exits in your home are secure and threat you remove any harmful plants, foods or medications that your pet could get into. Be wary of guests. If you are inviting people into your home, remember that they may unknowingly bring substances into the house that could be dangerous to your pet. Try to plan accordingly and make sure they know what not to bring with them. Have fun. We’re about to enter a new year and a new decade. You may want to consider including your pet in your celebratory festivities.

Here are a few safe ways to celebrate the new year with your four-footed loved ones: