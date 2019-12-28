Tips flooding in from across the country as nationwide search for missing Port Clinton teen continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The nationwide search for a missing Port Clinton boy who disappeared while walking to school last Friday continues.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are now involved in the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

Dilly was leaving for school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

More than 70 first responders searched a wooded 150-acre area of Port Clinton on Thursday but found nothing.

A still picture from a security camera was released, but there was little information about where the camera is located.

On Friday new fliers of the teen went out and, with the help of more than 2,000 volunteers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, were posted all across Ottawa County.

Police are begging for any tips from anyone who may have seen Dilly in the last week, hoping and believing that he is alive and that he will be ok, until proven otherwise.

"We're continuing to get tips from all over the United States and we're tracking them down with agencies in those jurisdictions," Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said on Friday.

The chief says the command centers will be running around the clock until Dilly is found. The department will be holding daily press conferences, at 3 p.m., to provide updates on the search.

Authorities also encourage everyone in Port Clinton to turn on their porch lights for Dilly, hoping he sees them and knows it's safe to seek help there.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. There is a reward for tips leading to his return.

