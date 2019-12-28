Texas man asks for Christmas tree donations to help him make canes for veterans

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (WJW) — A Texas man is asking people to donate their Christmas trees so he can make canes for veterans.

According to KXXV, Jamie Willis is the owner of Canes for Veterans Central Texas. Willis is a veteran himself.

Since 2016 he has created over 200 canes for veterans across the nation.

Now, as the Christmas season comes to an end, he is asking that people send him their trees so he can make even more canes.

“The whole process, it’s just done off donations. I make the canes myself. Everything’s done out of pocket,” Willis told KXXV.

He says he does what he can to help our nation’s heroes stand tall, but he will also make a cane for anyone who needs one — you don’t have to be a veteran.

Christmas tree donations can be dropped off or sent to the following address:
2001 Jesse Drive
Copperas Cove, Texas.

For further questions, you can reach out to Canes for Veterans Central Texas at (254) 394-3150.

