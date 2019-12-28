Resident frustrated with nuisance pothole decides to decorate it for Christmas

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJW) — A resident from McComb, Mississippi found a clever way to get the city’s attention about a nuisance pothole.

According to FOX News, John Drummond decided to put a makeshift Christmas tree inside of it.

“For a couple of days, the cone stayed in the hole. Then, people starting knocking it all up and down everywhere,” Drummond said. “I saw a Christmas tree on TV and said, ‘imma put one of those out there in that cone and everybody can like it and not hit the pothole.’”

Neighbors loved the idea and immediately started decorating it with different ornaments.

“The lights came on like the second day after John had it up,” said Cyrene Austin in an interview. “All of sudden it’s like people got into it and that’s what we have now.”

She said the tree has also been a helpful in warning drivers to avoid the pothole.

“The worst thing was, if two cars came by, somebody was going to hit the pothole,” Austin added. “We just hated seeing that people were going to damage their cars, possibly.”

FOX News reached out to the city’s streets department for an update on the pothole and hasn’t heard back.