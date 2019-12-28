Rain heading our way for Sunday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The last weekend of 2019 ends soggy. Lots of rain coming for your Sunday.

The system itself is looking to be lagging a little slower, so expect rain to enter in the morning on Sunday and exit by Monday morning. A lot more rain in the forecast than snow, however, tomorrow we’ll still be warm and near 60!

Clouds thicken tonight and temperatures rise. Our lows will occur at midnight, around 40 degrees. By 7 a.m., temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Spotty showers overnight increase in coverage as we go through Sunday. 1.0-1.5″ of rain, minor flooding and rumbles of thunder possible during this time. We make it back to 60 degrees and stay there through Monday morning.

A strong cold front moves in Monday morning, bringing big changes as we wrap up 2019. A wintry mix on New Years Eve could bring an inch or less of snow. As colder air closes in, lake effect snow sets up in the snowbelt as we ring in the New Year.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: