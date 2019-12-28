No. 2 Ohio State take on No. 3 Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Az. (WJW/AP) — In just a few hours, No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

🏈 ARE YOU READY? The @PlayStation #FiestaBowl is just hours away, which means you don’t have much time left to make your predictions! Reply with your pick: @ClemsonFB or @OhioStateFB? ⏰ 6 PM 📺 @ESPN 🎨 @DarkWingArt pic.twitter.com/t9haJ9PwMy — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 28, 2019

The Tigers and Buckeyes have been in this spot before. Clemson beat Ohio State 31-0 in a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016 on its way to its first national title under coach Dabo Swinney.

Both teams are led by star sophomore quarterbacks from the state of Georgia. Ohio State’s Justin Fields has accounted for 50 touchdowns but was nursing a sore left knee at the end of the season. On Tuesday, Fields had said he was abut 80 to 85 percent.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship last year as a freshman.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was in Scottsdale on Thursday and said he’s extremely impressed with the job current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has done in his first season.

“You knew after one year with him, he was elite,” Meyer said.

Day joined Meyer’s staff in 2017 as the co-offensive coordinator and was promoted to head coach after Meyer stepped down following last year’s Rose Bowl. The 40-year-old Day still hasn’t lost.