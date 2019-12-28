ICYMI: Search for missing Port Clinton teen and a fatal West Park house fire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you missed the news while celebrating the holidays, then we’ve got you covered. Here a few of the top stories during the week of Christmas.

Search for missing Port Clinton boy

Authorities continue to search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly. The teen was last seen on his way to school on Dec. 20. Anyone with information is urged to call 419-734-3121.

Man killed in West Park fire

There were several fires during this holiday week. A fire at a home in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood killed a man and injured a woman. A firefighter was also hurt in the blaze, which officials said was tough to battle because of all the clutter in the house.

McDonald's employees help woman

A woman at the McDonald's in Lodi, California was able to get help by mouthing "help me" in the drive-thru. Police said she was being held by a man with a history of abusing her.

LeBron James surprises OSU football team with headphones

The Ohio State football team got a big surprise ahead of the Fiesta Bowl. LeBron James gave every player a pair of headphones from Beats by Dre.

Woman's secret Santa is Bill Gates

It's the jackpot of the annual Reddit gift exchange. A Michigan woman was surprised by a a bound manuscript of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby with scans of the author’s handwritten notes as he was writing the novel and a donation in her late mother's memory to the American Heart Association from the second-richest man in the world.