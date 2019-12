Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The countdown to 2020 rolling right along! We'll have a dry start to the weekend with a soggy finish. A soaker moves in Sunday. Widespread rain showers will bring 1-2″.

It's turning colder as we ring in 2020! There's a wintry mix in the forecast on the last day of the year. This should be out by the time you wake up on New Year’s Day.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.