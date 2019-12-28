Akron fire: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning house fire

Posted 7:33 am, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, December 28, 2019
Data pix.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed and two others injured in an early morning house fire in Akron.

Akron fire says the blaze broke out at a home in the 800 block of Hunt Street around 4:45 a.m.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and it is currently under control.

The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.

Arson investigators and Akron police are looking into the incident.

This is a developing story.  FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 41.050162 by -81.496932.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.