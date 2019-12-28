Akron fire: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed and two others injured in an early morning house fire in Akron.

Akron fire says the blaze broke out at a home in the 800 block of Hunt Street around 4:45 a.m.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and it is currently under control.

The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.

Arson investigators and Akron police are looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.