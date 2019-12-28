5-year-old Brunswick girl asks Santa for gift to help share her love for history, presidents

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A 5-year-old Brunswick girl is sharing her love for American history with the social media world.

Kailey’s mom, Jillian Cayton, says her daughter has always had a love for presidents.

This past Halloween she dressed up as George Washington, who is her favorite president, and even had a birthday cake featuring the first president’s face.

So, it wasn’t out of character when Kailey asked Santa for a presidential themed Christmas gift this year.

Kailey asked for a giant President Donald Trump and Santa came through. She was excited to find a life-size cut-out of the President and First Lady standing beside the tree on Christmas morning.

In fact, Jillian snapped a pic of Kailey standing by the cut-out and shared it on Facebook with the caption “Merry Christmas from the POTUS, first lady, and Kailey Sue ❤️💚.”

Jillian told FOX 8 she is very proud of her daughter for sharing such a strong level of interest in history at her age.

“She’s 5 and has American pride and I’m proud of her,” Jillian said. “Let’s add she has never heard me talk about politics. No one has probably heard me talk about politics, let’s be honest. He is the current POTUS, that is something kids should be able to look up to and be proud of… He has nothing on George Washington though.”

Kailey says someday she hopes to become president so she can help everyone be happy and kind.