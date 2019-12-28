× 3-legged dog from Georgia gets adopted day after arriving at Parma shelter

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Rusty has found his furever family!

The 1-year-old, three-legged chocolate lab mix was brought to the Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma on Friday morning.

Members of the nonprofit organization Puppy Pipeline transported him from Georgia to Ohio in hopes of finding him a good home and loving family.

Rusty was neglected and found wandering a dirt road in Georgia with a hind leg so badly injured it had to be amputated.

Because many of the shelters in southern states are kill shelters, Puppy Pipeline has made it their mission to rescue dogs like Rusty began and transport them to pet-friendly states.

On Saturday, FOX 8 received word that Rusty had been adopted, just one day after being at the Parma shelter.

Congratulations Rusty! We are so happy you found your furever home.

Watch video of Rusty’s arrival below:

