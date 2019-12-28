× 1 dead, another injured after car strikes utility pole in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and another injured after an early morning car crash in Westlake.

Police say the accident occurred on Detroit Road at Bassett Road around 3:06 a.m. Saturday.

A 2018 Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a utility pole on the south side of the intersection.

The driver, identified as Crystal Cieza, 32, of Westlake, did not survive the crash.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Westlake man, was transported to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detroit Road was closed for over three hours while authorities investigated.

Westlake police say they are working with the county coroner to complete the review of the circumstances surrounding the crash, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.