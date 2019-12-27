Woman walking with her dog hit and killed by car in Wooster, police say

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Wooster police are investigating after a woman who was walking with her dog was hit and killed by a car.

The department said it happened at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Wildwood Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was going southbound when she reportedly struck a 77-year-old woman and her dog as they were attempting to cross the street.

Both the woman and her dog died from their injuries.

The driver involved was not hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted police at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.