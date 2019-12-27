Man charged after police find drugs inside his car; eight-year-old son with him at the time

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police recently arrested a man who was said to be in possession of drugs while driving with his eight-year-old son.

According to the department, an officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle on the side of I-90 on Dec. 20 after seeing smashed out window and expired plates. He also reportedly had a suspended license.

Before the vehicle was towed, officers said they found a scale, a crack pipe and suspected crack cocaine inside the vehicle.

The boy was taken to the police station where he was reunited with his mother.

The driver was taken to the hospital for some kind of medical issue.

He has since been charged with a felony possession of drugs.

DCFS was also contacted to check on the welfare of the family.