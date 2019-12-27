Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference ahead of Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH/WJW) — Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day and Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney are holding a joint press conference ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will take on No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in Glendale, Arizona. Ohio State enters Saturday’s game with an 18 game win streak while Clemson has won 28 straight games, which is the longest winning streak in the nation.

The Buckeyes and Tigers have previously met in the playoffs before. They played each other in 2016 semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl and Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0.

However, a lot has changed for both teams since then. The Tigers have won two of the last three CFP National Championships. and Ohio State has a new coach.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also spoke to media about the game on Thursday. He called the game against Clemson a “tremendous challenge,” noting he’s “not ready for this team to be done.”

The Buckeyes and Tigers play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will play the winner of the earlier LSU vs. Oklahoma game. Both games air in ESPN.