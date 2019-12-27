3-legged dog from Georgia arrives in Parma to find furever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A three-legged puppy has arrived in Ohio and is looking for his furever home.

Puppy Pipeline, a nonprofit organization, brought Rusty, a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix, from Georgia to Northeast Ohio in hopes of finding him a good home and loving family.

Rusty was neglected and found wandering a dirt road in Georgia with a hind leg so badly injured it had to be amputated.

He arrived at the Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma Friday morning. He will be checked out by a veterinarian and should be available for adoption within a few days.

Because many of the shelters in southern states are kill shelters, Puppy Pipeline has made it their mission to rescue dogs like Rusty began and transport them to pet-friendly states, like Ohio.

In 2018, they brought about 40 dogs displaced by Hurricane Michael to the Parma shelter.

Northeast Ohio SPCA shelter and Clinic is located at 9555 Brookpark Rd., Parma, OH 44129. The phone number is 216-351-7387.

