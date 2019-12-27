Warm temps draw skiers and snowboarders to the slopes here in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) -- The warm weather didn’t stop skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes in Northeast Ohio.

In fact, some were out in short sleeve shirts!

“I remember where the snow's blowing in your face, you're freezing, you do a run or two, you go down to the fireplace,” said skier Kelli Kiselica. “That's not necessary today.”

With temperatures near 60 degrees, snow making machines were idle and so were the fireplaces.

“The snow conditions are remarkably good,” said skier Jim Barnett. “They do a wonderful job here in making the conditions both safe and enjoyable."

Cold weather earlier this month allowed the resorts to prepare about a two-foot base on many runs.

“When we got those temperatures, we're out here drilling our snow guns, out here making as much snow as possible, because when it does rise above 30 degrees, we're not able to make snow," said Thomas Conti, Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resorts Public Relations Director.

Snow chutes were also open at Brandywine, providing thrills for tubers.

“This is probably the only place in Northeast Ohio that has snow, and we have a lot of it here still,” Conti said.

He said the resorts plan to remain open through the weekend and may be able to make more snow next week when temperatures drop.