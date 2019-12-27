× VIDEO: Officer surprised with stuffed animal that looks like his K9 who passed away

PASCO, Wa. (WJW) — A heartwarming video showing an officer being surprised with a very special gift is going viral on social media.

According to KOMO, Cassandra Berg said Officer Josh Madsen helped her family out during a time of need, so she wanted to return the favor.

In the video, you can see him opening up a box and pulling out a stuffed animal that looks exactly like his K9 who had passed away earlier this month.

Officer Madsen immediately became emotional by the gesture.

“People need to remember that officers have hearts too,” Burg said in an interview with the news outlet. “Their K9 is not just a K9, they are their best friends and I just want to get it out there that sometimes if you listen you are going to realize someone might be going through something pretty hard.”

Officer Madsen was very grateful for the present.