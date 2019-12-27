Reward offered for woman wanted in University Heights stabbing, arson increased to $7K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a recent stabbing in University Heights.

Elvia Ibanez, 37, of Warrensville Heights, is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

She is accused of holding a 23-year-old woman captive at the Huntington Green Apartments on Friday and then setting the place on fire before fleeing the scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim with numerous lacerations and stab wounds. She is now in stable condition.

Ibanez remains on the loose

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to her arrest.

On Thursday, University Heights police announced that the Ohio State Fire Marshall is also offering a reward of up to $5,000.

University Heights police said and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward. Anyone with information that may help authorities is asked to contact University Heights police at (216) 932-1800, Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or the Fire Marshal's tip line at (800) 589-2728.

Police say if you see Ibanez do not approach her but instead call 911 immediately. She is to be considered armed and dangerous.

